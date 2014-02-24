Fujitsu Intelligent Glove uses augmented reality for working with complex machines

Fujitsu has demonstrated a prototype of its Intelligent Glove augmented reality system at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The technology uses a pair of glasses with a camera and screen built in. This nose-heavy lump was connected to a smartphone which powered the software when we tried it. The real smarts are located on a server where guidance - like how to work a gauge on an oil rig, for example - can be displayed over the hardware.

With the glasses on we were told to look at the wheel control, then instructions on how far to turn it were illuminated on the display with arrows. And you won't need to hold up a tablet or phone as the entire process can be controlled with a smart glove.

The smart glove can detect finger movements in the air. While were using it, a simple swipe to the side was enough to remove data from our vision. We didn't get to see this but apparently it's accurate enough to allow writing in the air with your index finger.

All this technology is cool, and definitely fun. But right now it's not due to go anywhere other than factories and other manual working environments that would benefit from freeing hands from manuals.

But a Fujitsu representative did tell us there could be a place for this in consumer products one day. While Google produces consumer devices like Glass, Fujitsu is producing industry kit where it's being used right away. Once the consumer market catches up, Fujitsu might make the step across.

The Intelligent Glove won't be in use until 2015, but the software behind it is already used on tablets and phones in factories in Japan.