  SanDisk delivers first 128GB microSD card, but no sign of super-fast UHS-II just yet

It's been a long time coming, but SanDisk has now launched the world's first 128GB microSD card. We've seen counterfeits before, but this one is the real deal.

Or, to be specific, it's a microSDXC card. Those all-important last two letters are of key importance because you will need a device compatible with XC, not just HC or the smaller-capacity standard SD. While the shape of all these microSD cards is one and the same, device compatibility is not.

At its Class 10 UHS-I rating the card is equipped for speed, but there's no sign of super-fast UHS-II just yet. With 4K capture coming to consumer technology those faster write times are becoming more essential. But while the standard SD format has already taken the plunge - cameras such as the Fujifilm X-T1 and Panasonic Lumix GH4 can benefit from this top speed - it seems microSD is still a step behind.

Even so, if all that matters to you is the ability to store hours - or even days - of music on your additional card then SanDisk's 128GB option will make a lot of sense in plenty of tablets and smartphones out there. Because, as is universally known, memory cards are boring, but the ability to store heaps of data on your cool gadgets is not. So we have to give SanDisk kudos for that.

With a €150 (£124) asking price - at the time of writing it's not yet listed on SanDisk's UK site in sterling - that's close to the £1 a gigabyte. Fair's fair, this is a positive step in the post-PC era.