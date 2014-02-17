Be a genuine superhero with Morphsuits' AR enhanced Marvel costumes

Morphsuits has partnered with Marvel Comics to launch a range of its spandex adult costumes designed around five of the most iconic superheroes around. And what's more, they are all Zappar app-enabled so have heroic augmented reality elements added when viewed on a smartphone.

The Marvel costumes feature a Zappar AR code, so when the Morphsuits app is running on an Android or iOS phone or tablet, the person wearing the suit looks to be using the relevant hero's power. Wolverine appears to have his trademark Adamantium claws. Spider-man appears with webbing. Captain America gains his shield and Deadpool his katana. While Iron fires repulsor blasts from his hands.

In addition, as with the Digital Dudz Christmas Jumpers that arrived in the UK at the end of last year, you can use a smartphone behind a dedicated slot on each suit to add an animated effect.

The new suits are a result of Morphsuits' buyout of Digital Dudz last year and have been co-designed by founder of that firm Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer.

"We are constantly asked to develop Marvel Morphsuits by our fans and we’re absolutely ecstatic to bring this range of official superhero costumes to comic fans and anyone who loves the idea of being a super hero," said Gregor Lawson, co-founder of Morphsuits.

"We have really pushed the industry forward to deliver something never seen before. This is the ultimate in fancy dress costumes that have incredible impact.

"We haven’t quite cracked invincibility or accelerated healing yet, but we’re working on it."

The new Marvel range of AR enhanced Morphsuits are available now. They cost £44.95 each and can be bought from morphsuits.co.uk.