Fuel battery looks like a mini jerry-can and provides 30 mins talk time to Android phones

Imagine you have to make a phone call, but your Android phone has just 1 per cent battery. Instead of panicking, you simply pull a mini jerry-can from your pocket and give your device enough fuel to last for a 30-minute phone call.

You wouldn't actually pour petrol into your phone, of course. You would inject it with power from a 220mAh battery. Firebox - a retail site for tech and all things bizarre - has recently listed a new product that can do this, and it's called Fuel. It is self-dubbed "the world's smallest phone charger" - probably because it measures 3.3cm x 2.3cm x 1.3cm and fits into your jeans pockets. It also resembles a jerry-can.

Firebox gave the following description of the Fuel battery: "Die-cast from aluminium and sporting miniature jerry can features, just pop the cap, insert the micro-USB nozzle into your mobile and glug some potent liquid energy into your phone's empty tank. Feel like you're glugging actual petrol into your phone's empty tank. You'd be an absolute fuel not to buy it."

Fuel, which holds power for well over a month, will give you an extra 20 to 30 minutes of talk time or a couple of hours standby time. The micro-USB connector will fit most Android, Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola, Nokia, or Blackberry phones, though Fuel's maker said it will not charge an iPhone. A USB cable is not included, even though the battery itself charges via USB. In addition, there's an on/off switch so you can reserve power.

Fuel is available immediately on Firebox's website. It's in stock now and costs $41.59 (£25). Check out the gallery below for more images of Fuel.