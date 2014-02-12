  1. Home
SanDisk's U3 Extreme Pro SDXC memory card delivers 250MB/s write speeds - ideal for 4K video and RAW

Flash storage-maker SanDisk has introduced a new high-performance SD memory card, the Extreme Pro SDHC/SDXC UHS-II.

Th new SD card is ideal for 4K video recording and continuous burst-mode shooting in RAW or other high-resolution formats, and it is even optimised for high-end DSLRs and pro video cameras. That's because it is UHS Speed Class 3-enabled and offers up to 250MB/s1 write speeds.

As for transferring and workflow efficiency, SanDisk's card offers speeds up to 280MB/s1. In fact, SanDisk described the SD card as "industry leading" when it comes to read and write speeds, claiming it offers the highest video performance and allows capture of cinema-quality 4K, 3D and Full HD videos.

Alongside the new SD card, SanDisk has introduced a compatible Extreme PRO SD UHS-II card reader/writer. It features a USB 3.0 interface, and it is capable of transferring at speeds of up to 500MB/s. That's 10-times faster than what a card reader with a USB 2.0 interface can provide.

READ: Are you using the right SD card?

You can grab a SanDisk Extreme PRO SDHC/SDXC UHS-II card at SanDisk's website, though it won't be available worldwide until April. Sizes range from 16GB to 64GB capacities, and prices from $119.99 to $299.99. The new SanDisk card reader/writer is also available for preorder and will ship in April with a $49.99 price tag.

