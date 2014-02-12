  TALOS military exoskeleton given go-ahead for trials: Master Chief anybody?

The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) revealed late last year that it had formed the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) project to create a wearable environment for soldiers that combines technology and armour to enhance fighting efficiency. Now three different prototypes are ready for trials, which will take place in June.

Elements of the suit will include wearable computing with communications capabilities, medical monitoring and support systems. SOCOM is working with 56 corporations, 16 US government agencies, 13 universities and 10 laboratories to put together the TALOS suit and its components.

Navy Admiral William H McRaven says the goal is to put the final high-tech solution into full operation by August 2018. "We are already seeing astounding results," he said. "We are trying to solve what appears to be a very narrow tactical niche, but I am convinced it will have greater applications across the enterprise.

"If we do TALOS right it will be a huge comparative advantage over our enemies and give the warriors the protection they need in a very demanding environment."

Although different suit designs will be on trial, we particularly like the prototype originally shown by the ES Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM). It's a step closer to Master Chief's suit in Halo, surely.