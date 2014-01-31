  Back to the Future musical going on stage next year, first stop: London

What better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future than to take a trip back in time, on stage. A theatrical version of the film is being created by original screenwriter and director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale.

The theatre production of Back to the Future is due to arrive in 2015, starting in London. It could go on a world tour if it proves to be a success.

Gale has confirmed that the musical will feature music from the original film alongside new songs, but there's been no mention of Huey Lewis and the News appearing to play the theme.

"The Back to the Future musical is a project that Bob Zemeckis and I have been exploring for almost 10 years," says Gale. "We're thrilled to be at last in partnership with a creative and producing team that will create a show that is true to the spirit of the film without being a slavish remake.

"With all of us working together, we know the integrity of the material will be preserved in a production that will be a wonderful companion to the trilogy."

Director Jamie Lloyd says: "Rather than attempt to recreate such an iconic movie on stage, we have assembled a brilliant artistic team to discover a unique theatrical language to take audiences on a journey through time in a vibrant, unexpected way. The production will include illusions, skateboarding, and many other surprises that will capture the spirit of the film but freshly interpret it for a new audience."

The first Back to the Future film was released in 1985 staring Michael J Fox. We're keeping our eyes peeled for the London casting call for the Marty McFly role.

