4moms Origami baby buggy comes with headlights, trip counter and more (video)

Amazon in the UK is to start selling a new baby buggy that will tell you how fast and far you are walking when you next take your little one out for a ride.

Aimed at mums and dads keen to find out just how far that walk around the block is, the 4Moms Origami pushchair features a large mono LCD display on the handle that delivers all the relevant information about your trip and will also let you charge your phone.

The company says that simply pushing the buggy around should be enough to charge it all, but power users will be able to plug it in if they are worried about running out.

Those thinking the £999 price tag is a steep price to pay just for finding out your speed and distance will be pleased to know that isn't the only trick this buggy offers.

For those tired and bored of trying to work out how to collapse the pushchair, the Origami does it automatically for you at the press of a button.

Unlock the switch, so you presumably can't press it by mistake, and the buggy's motors jump in to action and collapses it in a couple of seconds for you to be able to put it in the back of the car. Oh, and for those night time jaunts, the 4Moms Origami also features headlights.

A quick push around an Amazon showcase did bring up some questions and some concerns. Without pneumatic tyres it would be hard to run with - exercise parents we are looking at you - and even when collapsed it is still fairly large.

If you struggle, or are worried that you will struggle with, put up and put down, day in day out, this might be one solution to the problem.