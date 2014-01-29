Worx Landroid and Bosch Indego robotic lawnmowers want to take the pain out of mowing

If you're looking to take the pain out of mowing the lawn, then the robots are coming to the rescue. We caught up with the Bosch Indego and the Worx Landroid at an Amazon summer showcase in London.

We're fairly familiar with robot vacuum cleaners that will autonomously clean your house, navigating their way around and then plodding back to their base station to charge.

You can have exactly the same thing for your lawn, so if you have the cash, but not the time, then maybe you'll be after a robotic lawnmower this summer.

The Bosch Indego was launched at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2013 and once you get past the hefty £1,500 price tag, you'll probably be surprised by the size. Measuring 80 x 59.8 x 31.8cm, this is a sizeable beast.

It's powered by a lithium-ion rechargeable battery which is said to give you 50 minutes of run time, and takes 50 mins to charge. It will learn the layout of your garden and then head off to cut the grass in the most efficient manner it can determine.

It's worth noting that both these models need you to set out a boundary wire, so that they don't roll off and massacre your daffodils or other plants that edge your lawn.

Bosch says that the Indego cares for your lawn, by making short regular cuts, leaving the short clippings as mulch. It's also protected by a pin and alarm and works in all weathers.

If you're looking for something smaller, then the Worx WG794E Landroid (love the name) might be just the ticket. This model will set you back £999 and is more compact than the Bosch, measuring 72 x 53 x 32.5cm.

Again, it will autonomously cut your lawn and then return to the base station to charge when it's running low on battery. Like the Bosch, it leaves the clippings to mulch on your lawn and also offers security, so will need a pin entering if it leaves the boundary of your garden.

We're yet to see these robot lawnmowers in action, but they look like just the thing for keeping the garden tidy this summer. The Bosch is available from Amazon now, and you can sign-up for a notification on Amazon when the Worx Landroid is available to buy.