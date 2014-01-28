8bit Harmonica lets you play Nintendo songs with your mouth
8bit Harmonica is an ingenious project created by a Japanese tinkerer who goes by the YouTube name Basami Sentaku.
He, and his friends, can be seen blowing into game cartridges that have been modified to convert puffs of air into 8-bit sounds.
A set of "pipes" are placed inside an old Famicom cartridge which are programmed to reporduce chiptune 8-bit sounds like those from the original Super Mario Bros.
The notes can only be played one at a time but with your friends involved a multi-layer song can be created. It does look tough to get perfect but what a lot of fun and such a great idea.
The fact that we spent many years blowing into cartridges that didn't work means we're probably pretty ready to get on the 8bit Harmonica like a pro right away.
READ: Pulp Fiction remade as an 8-bit game... in video form anyway
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments