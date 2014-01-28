  8bit Harmonica lets you play Nintendo songs with your mouth

8bit Harmonica is an ingenious project created by a Japanese tinkerer who goes by the YouTube name Basami Sentaku.

He, and his friends, can be seen blowing into game cartridges that have been modified to convert puffs of air into 8-bit sounds.

A set of "pipes" are placed inside an old Famicom cartridge which are programmed to reporduce chiptune 8-bit sounds like those from the original Super Mario Bros.

The notes can only be played one at a time but with your friends involved a multi-layer song can be created. It does look tough to get perfect but what a lot of fun and such a great idea.

The fact that we spent many years blowing into cartridges that didn't work means we're probably pretty ready to get on the 8bit Harmonica like a pro right away.

