  3D print your unborn fetus in a creepy new use for 4D ultrasound scans

Gone are the days of unclear black and white baby scans where you nod and agree it looks great with no idea what you're supposed to be adoring. Now 4D ultrasound scans provide near-picture quality snapshots of your unborn fetus.

But that's not enough for some people, so 3D Babies is offering to turn your 4D ultrasound into a real world model using its 3D printers. The plastic model of your still-forming offspring will be delivered to you in a silk-lined box. Start as you mean to go out is all we can think the company is morbidly trying to say.

As if the whole thing isn't freaky enough, the site says: "Imagine holding your baby before he or she is born." Because that thought actually needs to become a reality ahead of time. Even worse it goes on: "This is a great way to share the excitement of your new baby with family and friends." Neglecting to mention that it'll probably freak them out when you arrive with your print-a-fetus in a new pram. Actually it could be quite funny now we mention it. If a little sick.

What to do with it once your child is born? It can always serve as a reminder of times when your memory worked properly because you actually had sleep. Or perhaps you'll need something for the crib at Christmas? Even better you may wish to play a Michael Jackson-style prank dangling it out of a window. The possibilities are endless and potentially hilarious.

The cost of getting your mitts on the contents of a womb before nature allows? A mere $250. Money you would have otherwise flittered on things like baby clothes and toys.