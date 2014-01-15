  Verb watch and flash drive combo gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, watch this space

The Verb watch isn't quite a smart watch but does double as a wearable flash drive.

Made from resilient silicone, the Verb is a 4GB flash drive that can be worn on your wrist. It not only stores data but also displays the time on its LED face. At a glance you can also see battery life, date and how much space is left on the flash drive.

The Verb connects through a USB port thanks to the connector built into the wrist strap. This should make battery life less of an issue as you can charge from virtually any USB port. In an age of cloud storage this brings a new perspective to the term retro.

A Verb watch can be yours for £35 in yellow, white, silver, orange, purple, red, black or blue.