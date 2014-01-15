Custom 3D print your own music box with Left Field Labs
You can design and 3D print your own Music Drop, thanks to Left Field Labs.
As part of a new project the company has created an online interface that allows anybody to design a unique music box with its own song, created by you. Then Left Field will take care of the 3D printing part and send the tear-shaped, finger controlled machine to you. You can even watch it being printed on Left Field's website.
READ: 3D print spare parts for your broken Christmas presents
Personalised creations through online platforms aren't new, but ending up with a physical product is not so common. Who knows, you might love it and end up getting a 3D printer of your very own. If, like us, you thought songs from Zelda hadn't been done and are trying to make it up, check other people's projects to find plenty.
The Music Drop may not be available forever so if you want one, head over to Left Field Labs to create your own right now.
