  Atheer Labs has nailed smart glasses with on-lens 3D displays and gesture controls

Smart glasses, including Google Glass and Vuzix M100, have shown a lot of potential but nobody has got it perfect, until the Atheer One.

The Atheer One is currently still in the early phases of production, with IndieGoGo funding. It has a 65-degree field of view with 1048 x 785 resolution for each eye. It also uses dual 8-megapixel cameras and a 3D depth sensor for sub-millimetre hand recognition accuracy. That means you can physically control what you see in front of you - just like Minority Report. All that and it will weigh less than 75g.

The Atheer One, which has already broken its target funding, is available on IndieGoGo now for $450. It will connect to your smartphone via micro-USB and can output 3D video. It will work with gesture, voice and head motion controls. There is also an Atheer One dev kit available for $850.

Atheer Labs has been working on this project since 2012 and is finally satisfied that it's ready for the public. This could be the beginning of the end for physical screens. From watching films and gaming to interacting with panels in public - it could all be done via your heads-up-display. Now Atheer Labs just needs to work on shrinking the glasses to contact lenses.