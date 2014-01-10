  3D Systems ChefJet Pro will print sweets in tasty shapes and colours

Printing food seemed like a long way off. But now 3D Systems has unveiled its ChefJet capable of 3D printing sweets.

The ChefJet, revealed at CES2014, is aimed at your kitchen and comes with a Digital Cookbook that lets even non-CAD users create and print treats. Using sugar and water as base materials, creations are limited only by your imagination. While aimed at professional pastry chefs, the printer can be used by anyone. There are two models for differing levels of use.

The ChefJet 3D can print using chocolate, vanilla, mint, sour apple, cherry and watermelon flavours up to a size of 8 inches x 8 inches x 6 inches. These are all print in one colour only.

The ChefJet 3D Pro is a full-colour printer that also prints with chocolate, vanilla, mint, sour apple, cherry and watermelon flavours and colours. This model can manage sizes up to 10 inches x 14 inches x 8 inches.

Used with the 3D Systems Sense scanner, any real world object can be scanned and printed off in sweet form, technically. Want a lifelike model of yourself and your spouse on your wedding cake? Now it's possible.

"Food is an incredible platform for creativity, experimentation and celebration and we are thrilled to place these powerful 3D printers in bakers and chefs’ kitchens," said Liz von Hasseln, creative director food products at 3DS. "We invite leading pastry chefs, restaurateurs and event planners to join us in bringing 3D printing into the kitchen."

Both printers will go on sale in the second half of 2014 with the ChefJet priced under $5,000 and the ChefJet Pro at under $10,000.