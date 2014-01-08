  Just Mobile's dual-purpose AluPen Twist S debuts alongside Gum++ backup battery

Just Mobile is at the 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas, where it has shown off a dual-purpose stylus called AluPen Twist S and a back-up battery, Gum++.

The AluPen Twist S is dual-purpose because it works for both touchscreens and paper. Simply twist its "textured ABS plastic" to reveal a "conductive rubber nib" for tablets and smartphones, or you can twist its aluminium end to use a replaceable ballpoint pen.



"With high-quality construction and an Iconic tapered design, AluPen Twist S isn't simply an ergonomic masterpiece - it's the must-have stylus for 21st-century scribblers," Just Mobile explained in a press release.



Gum++ is a redesigned backup battery for smartphones, tablets, and USB-powered devices. It features an aluminium shell and a 6000mAh battery on the inside. You can charge the Gum++ from a USB cable and keep track of its remaining juice via five LED indicators.

The AluPen Twist S comes in black or silver for $39.95 (£25), while the Gum++ comes in a range of colours for $79.95. Everything is available to buy now at Just Mobile's website.