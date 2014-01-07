  Matrix Audio Qube 2 lays claim to be world's smallest stereo Bluetooth speaker

Matrix Audio is showing what it claims to be the world's smallest stereo Bluetooth speaker at CES 2014 in Las Vegas this week. The Matrix Audio Qube 2 is just 80 x 38 x 38mm and weighs 185g.

It comes in an aluminium casing, with passive vibrating technology, two 3W speakers, and Bluetooth range of up to 30ft. The battery offers up to eight hours of life between charges and a 3.5mm jack allows you to input other, wired audio sources.

The Qube 2 comes with a hand strap and carrying pouch, and the whole thing fits in a pocket.

It's available from MatrixAudio.com or Amazon in the States for $79.99 (around £48). Matrix Audio will ship it internationally for an extra $15 (£9).