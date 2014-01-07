Matrix Audio Qube 2 lays claim to be world's smallest stereo Bluetooth speaker
|
Matrix Audio is showing what it claims to be the world's smallest stereo Bluetooth speaker at CES 2014 in Las Vegas this week. The Matrix Audio Qube 2 is just 80 x 38 x 38mm and weighs 185g.
It comes in an aluminium casing, with passive vibrating technology, two 3W speakers, and Bluetooth range of up to 30ft. The battery offers up to eight hours of life between charges and a 3.5mm jack allows you to input other, wired audio sources.
The Qube 2 comes with a hand strap and carrying pouch, and the whole thing fits in a pocket.
It's available from MatrixAudio.com or Amazon in the States for $79.99 (around £48). Matrix Audio will ship it internationally for an extra $15 (£9).
PopularIn Gadgets
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
- Get the Honor 9 Lite for under £135
- Misty II is a programmable toy robot from Sphero spinoff Misty Robotics
- TomTom back with two new sat navs, affordable Go Basic and Go Camper for caravan and camping enthusiasts
- The best portable power banks 2018: Top power packs to take with you
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
Comments