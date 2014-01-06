  Cube 3 3D printer announced for under $1,000, able to print remotely in two materials and colours

The third generation of the Cube home 3D printer has been announced by 3D Systems at CES 2014 and will allow you to print remotely.

The Cube 3 is claimed to be the first plug-and-play consumer 3D printer to come in under the $1,000 price tag and will let you print from your smartphone using the dedicated app, in two materials and up to two colours.

The Cubify 2.0 app is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows Phone and will help users find new ideas, store ideas, prep and print directly from their device.

In terms of the materials, you have the option of PLA or ABS plastic, both of which are available in 25 colour options and you can choose the print mode fill density you want from lite, medium or solid.

The Cube 3 printer meets all IEC 60950 Printer Safety Requirements meaning it should be safe for both adults and children to use, and is said to be easier to use than its predecessor, which won "easiest to use" and "most reliable" awards, so hopefully that means printing a new TV remote on the Cube 3 will be a doddle.

Additionally, the 3D printer comes with an Instant Load Cartridge feature, which is said to be easier than changing an ink cartridge, and it is claimed to deliver twice the print speed and accuracy of its competitors.

The Cube 3 will begin shipping during the second quarter of 2014 so start saving those pennies if you want to get your hands on one.