  Want to expand your iPad or iPhone storage to 1TB? LaCie Fuel portable wireless storage will help

We touched on the LaCie Fuel wireless hard drive for iPhone, iPad and Mac in an earlier report, and now we have UK pricing details and a video explanation of the product.

The LaCie Fuel adds 1TB of external storage capacity to compatible mobile devices, meaning you can store up to 500 movies, 160,000 songs or 190,000 photos and carry them around with you wherever you go. You can also connect up to five devices at a time and AirPlay compatibility allows you to stream the content stored on the drive to an Apple TV or supported music system.

It comes with a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours, so doesn't need to be plugged in to operate - just to recharge - and it creates its own Wi-Fi network, so you connect to it just like you would to a router. As it can also connect to a wireless network itself, devices can still access the internet through the Fuel even when they are directly connected.

Dropbox integration also allows users to add files to the LaCie Fuel automatically. Add files to Dropbox through any device and they will be synced to the Fuel when it is connected to the 'net.

It also comes with a USB 3.0 port to transfer files more quickly.

The UK price for the 1TB LaCie Fuel is £169 and it will be available soon from the LaCie online store.