  Lacie bumps up the speed with Thunderbolt 2 drive, also unveils 1TB drive for iOS devices

Lacie has taken the wraps off the Little Big Disk Thunderbolt 2 drive at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, aimed at professionals working with big files. The company has one of the first Thunderbolt 2 peripherals on its hands with the Little Big Disk, boasting transfer speeds up to 1375MB/s.

It has the ability for streaming and editing of 4K or 3D video while in the field, thanks to being powered by a set of 500GB PCIe Gen 2 SSDs in RAID 0. Lacie boasts that an intrepid cinematographer can capture 250 gigabytes of 4K footage on a Little Big Disk and then transfer the content to the post-production team in less than 10 minutes.

Intel has built Thunderbolt 2 with speed in mind, and Lacie has taken advantage of it as 4K content becomes more popular.

“Thunderbolt 2 creates an entirely new way of thinking about 4K workflows, specifically the ability to support raw 4K video transfer and data delivery concurrently,” said Jason Ziller, marketing director for Thunderbolt at Intel.

Lacie also took the wraps off its Fuel drive at the tradeshow, a 1TB portable hard drive that can connect up to 5 devices wirelessly. It acts as a hotspot and is compatible with the iPhone, iPod, and iPad to access files on the go thanks to a 10-hour-battery life. It's aimed for people who need more storage and back-up that their iOS device can't provide.

The Fuel drive appears as an external drive on a computer, so users can upload or download files wirelessly without draining battery power from their laptop. On iOS devices, files are accessed through a Seagate media app. It can mirror content playing on a mobile device to an Apple TV with a single tap, as well. Dropbox integration is found in the Fuel drive, so files can be synced automatically.

The Lacie Little Big Disk will be available sometime in Q1 2014, and the Lacie Fuel will be available "soon" for $199 (£120).