  Heapsylon's bio-tracking Sensoria smart socks land Vivobarefoot shoes deal

Forget about smart sport watches - because now there are smart socks.

Sensor-integrated clothing company Heapsylon has just announced a partnership deal with British shoe company Vivobarefoot. Heapsylon has developed Sensoria, technologically advanced socks that track steps and the foot placement of runners. Heapsylon wants to sell its foot wearable, which comes with an anklet and costs $199 (£120) for a four pack of socks, alongside Vivo shoes.

Vivobarefoot is renowned for manufacturing shoes that provide a barefoot-like running experience. The combination of Sensoria socks and Vivo shoes will allow passionate, fashion-conscious runners to efficiently track and monitor their fitness routine, sans-pedometer or smart sports watch. Heapsylon and Vivobarefoot's formal distribution and development partnership announcement will take place at the 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas next week.

Heapsylon said it won't show off the first “ready for production” sock prototype until the 2014 ISPO trade show in Munich later this month, when it will also unveil its entire Sensoria Fitness line of bio-tracking clothes. The range includes everything from sports bras to T-shirts, as well as a complementary smartphone app that provides "actionable" data via audio cues in real-time.

Consumers can expect Sensoria sock availability and deliveries by April 2014.