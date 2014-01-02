  Bluetooth ZX Spectrum keyboard will also work with Android, PCs and Macs as well as iOS

It has been confirmed that the Bluetooth ZX Spectrum keyboard from Elite will also work for Android as well as iOS devices, and will also be usable as a wireless Qwerty keyboard for Bluetooth-capable PC and Mac computers, should you have a hankering for retro rubber keys.

We've been following the progress of the gadget designed to ape the original ZX Spectrum home computer from the 80s for some time - since February 2011 in fact - and we love the idea that when its available we'll be able to play the many Speccy games released in app form by Elite using the same style keys as we did more than 30 years ago.

We're not sure how portable it will be, in comparison to keyboard cases from manufacturers such as Logitech, although it would be cool to see other industry types' faces when we get one of these out during a press conference and start taking our notes in an old school fashion.

To make it all a reality, Elite really needs your help in funding the keyboard. There is a Kickstarter project under way, which currently stands at £14,200 of a £60,000 goal already pledged with 29 days yet to go. The Bluetooth ZX Spectrum could be yours for a £50 pledge, and both Android and iOS versions are listed.

If it reaches its goal, plans are to ship the Bluetooth ZX Spectrum keyboard from September.