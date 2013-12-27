  GPS AdventureBox sends your loved one on a wild goose chase for gifts

There's a new project on Kickstarter that aims to make your friends or loves one work for their gifts, and it's called the GPS AdventureBox.

The GPS AdventureBox is simple in concept: You place a gift in the wooden AdventureBox, then input various GPS locations via a user-friendly website, and your friend must travel with the box to those locations before it'll open and reveal your gift. Voila!



If you love to send people on a wild goose chase before they can get their birthday, Christmas, or anniversary presents, then GPS AdventureBox is the ideal gadget for you. Of course, it's only a prototype project on Kickstarter at the moment.

GPS AdventureBox launched on the crowd-funding website recently with a $5,000 (£3,000) goal, but it has already reached more than $11,000 (£6,600). Like other Kickstarter projects waiting to be funded, eager backers can pledge as much as they want and get things in return if they give certain amount.

With GPS AdventureBox, for instance, backers who pledge $135 (£80) will get a fully assembled box, SD memory card, and extra battery harness. Their box will arrive no later than April 2014. However, there are other pledge price points available to hopeful backers, and each one provides different size packages in return.

Check out the GPS AdventureBox page on Kickstarter or the promo video below for more information.