  Alcohoot 'police-grade' breathalyser launches for iOS and Android devices

Happy Hours are great, but drinking and driving isn't. That's why devices like Alcohoot were born.

Alchoot turns your iOS or Android smartphone into a breathalyser with police-grade accuracy, and it has just launched. The device fits into your pocket, plugs directly into a smartphone headphone jack, and alerts you if you can drive home safely after a casual drink.

Other features include fuel cell sensors found in law enforcement breathalysers and a Lithium-ion rechargeable battery (500 tests per each charge) with a USB charging cable. The complementary iOS and Android apps offer graphs of your BAC history, GPS walking directions for sobering up, integration with UBER for calling a cab, and a custom mouthpiece.

Alcohoot costs a whopping $119 (£73), making it much more expensive than rival products. The Breathometer is only $49, for instance. But, you'll never have to worry about having an outdated device with Alcohoot. The developer will send a new one each year, as long as you return the old Alcohoot and pay a $30 fee.

You can grab Alcohoot starting today. If you'd like to know more, check out the device's website or promo video below. We've contacted the company to find out availability outside of the US, and we'll update when more information is known.