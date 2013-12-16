  Simple tool makes the MacBook's MagSafe a little less finicky

Proud owners of a recent-generation MacBook will probably notice the MagSafe connector falls out extremely easy. If you're lying in bed or have your laptop in your lap, it doesn't take much for the MagSafe connector to fallout. It happens to us daily.

Luckily, the Snuglet is designed to solve the problem. The Snuglet sits inside your MacBook's MagSafe 2 connector to provide a more snug fit so it isn't constantly falling out.

The Snuglet, made by Tetrio, never needs to be removed and will not accidentally fall out, according to the company. It will keep the MagSafe more secure by increasing the magnetic connection, while at the same time never interfering with insertion or removal of the power cable.

What seems so great about the Snuglet is that the MagSafe functionality is still in place. Say you come by and accidentally step on your MacBook's power cord, the laptop isn't going to come shattering to the ground. Tetrio says the Snuglet has been tested and is compatible with both the older MagSafe and newer MagSafe 2 adapter.

Available for $19 from the Snuglet website, it's designed to work with all new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with Retina Display models purchased after June 2012.

This could be a cool stocking stuffer for Christmas.