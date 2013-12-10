Leap Motion's Freeform app helps your 3D printing, next-gen tracking coming January 2014

Leap Motion wants to play an integral part in your 3D printing world with its new Freeform app, as well as aiming to enhance the tracking the $79.99 gadget provides by January 2014, the company today told Pocket-lint.

When Leap Motion was conceived, one of the key problems it was looking to solve was the gap between physical and virtual worlds. Leap Motion's sensor provides that bridge, creating an environment in which you can manipulate a virtual object with your hands.

The new Freeform app, available for PC or Mac in Leap Motion's AirSpace store, lets you shape an object to craft your designs in 3D.

It's a little like shaping clay, but you don't have to deal with things like gravity: you can approach your 3D design from any angle and there are a range of controls in the app to get the results you want.

Best of all, Freeform is compatible with the three different 3D printing formats, so once you've completed your creation, you'll be able to bring it to life with your 3D printer.

You can also import 3D designs to Freeform, so you can work on something that's already been designed, adding your own touches - literally.

READ: 3D printing: Everything you need to know

And looking to enhance the Leap Motion experience, Michael Buckwald, CEO and co-founder of the San Francisco-based company today told us that the next-generation software is also on the way.

We witnessed a demo of the new tracking software that will be more accurate, creating 3D skeletal hand representation on the display in front of you and opening up new methods of interaction.

It's currently in closed beta, and the timeline for the next-gen tracking software should see it released in January 2014, with customers and developers both getting more features to enhance the Leap Motion experience.

The company also said that we can expect to see Leap Motion embedded in tablets towards the end of 2014.