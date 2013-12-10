Handsfree control from Leap Motion coming to tablets in Q3-4 2014

Leap Motion says we can expect to see its gesture-based control appearing in tablets in the latter half of 2014.

Talking in London on Tuesday, Michael Buckwald, CEO and co-founder of Leap Motion, said devices could be appearing in Q3 or Q4 of 2014, bringing with them the ability to control various apps without having to touch the display.

Currently Leap Motion is an accessory sensor that you can connect to your Mac or PC, allowing you to use natural hand gestures with supported applications. There are currently 150 apps where you can navigate using Leap Motion, and a growing community of 80k devs.

There is already a partnership in place with Asus to bundle in the controller and HP has taken the system to heart, adding an embedded control module to the HP Envy 17 laptop and accessory keyboard, which will be bundled with a number of devices.

The aim, Buckwald told us, was to get Leap Motion in as wide an array of devices as possible, including things like phones, TVs and even cars. It looks like tablets could be in line to bring the gesture-based functionality sooner than some.

Currently, Leap Motion is working on making software enhancements to its system, with the next generation of software in closed beta and a target update date of January 2014.