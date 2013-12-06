  Runsafer smart shoes will learn how you run and guide you to a better style

Wearable kit is going to be the norm soon with all our daily movements recorded and fed back to us. While this is good for fitness, the more you move the more you increase your chance of injury. That’s why the Runfaster project aims to develop smart shoes that will learn how you run and help you improve your technique.

Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, who work in five other European countries, have developed a Runsafer smart running shoe. The idea is to learn how a person runs so as to offer accurate feedback for improvement, ultimately cutting down the chance of injury.

The Runsafer shoe will have integrated sensors for G force, direction, speed, force of impact and surface hardness. All that combined should give a very accurate picture of your running style as well as creating huge potential for even more details in running apps.

READ: Magellan Echo smart running watch on sale now with Bluetooth heart rate monitor

The shoe will send data to your smartphone using Bluetooth. That data will also be sent to a cloud-based computer centre which further analyses your data. Then you will be fed back personalised tips to help you run better, safer and more efficiently.

A release date and price for the shoe have not been announced. We wouldn’t be surprised if the technology is adopted by a big name company - Nike and Adidas we’re looking at you.