Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2013 in pictures

The 10th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards brought the great and the good of the UK tech industry together in Central London last night, for an evening of award giving, partying, dancing and taco scoffing.

Also celebrating a decade of Pocket-lint, the mood was electrifying as winners and the unlucky losers combined to make the event the best yet.

The awards kicked off with a moving video illustrating the last ten years of Pocket-lint and the gadgets that have come and gone in the meantime. And then it was time for editor Chris Hall to take the stage to whip everyone into a frenzy.

A Movember-moustachioed Stuart Miles, founder of Pocket-lint, was up next to deal with the serious business of announcing the winners in each of the specific categories, finishing with the coveted product of the year.

Post awards it was party time. The ale flowed, the music grew and Mr Sax blew. Dancing turned to singing, singing turned to wobbling, and everybody had a great time – pushing the idea of a shaky following day to the back of their minds.

For all that came to the event, great. Thank you for making our 10th awards special. You support us throughout the year and we’re honoured that you could come along and let your hair down with the Pocket-lint team.

Each year the awards live long in the memory and thanks to the wonders of modern camera technology we have many moments from last night’s to cherish.

A massive thanks must also go to Hotwire PR and O2. Spode for his awesome tweet wall, Daddy Donkey for the amazing nosh and DJ Pat Scullion and the Dynamo team for the tunes. The judges too, who helped choose the winners.

But the biggest thanks go to you, dear readers. Your votes ensured that the annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards remains one of the most talked about events of the year.