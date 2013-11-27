Hoping for an iPhone dock this Christmas, how about a life-size flashing Robot Girl?

It's fair to say that we've seen our fair share of iPhone docks over the years, some with wireless connectivity, some without, but we've never seen anything quite like the one-off Robot Girl Bluetooth Speaker before.

Standing 46-inches tall and built by sculptor Mark Ricci, the Robot Girl has lights that flash in time with the music, which is played through a Creative D80 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker housed in her torso. You can change the colour of the LED lights, which make up a large proportion of the model, using a supplied remote control and, thanks to a sound sensor controller and solenoid, her head nods to the beats played.

An iPhone charger can be found in the upper thigh on the right-hand side, but because it connects via Bluetooth you could also technically use it with any other type of phone or tablet, Android, iPad, Windows Phone or the like.

It's really quite a stunning build and is a true one-of-a-kind. Ricci is currently selling it too, on eBay.com with a starting price of $6,500 and only four days of the auction to go - perhaps slightly out of the price range for Granny though.

You'll also have to stump up the cost of shipping, which could amount to a healthy sum as you'll want shipping insurance too, we have no doubt. Still, it's not just an iPhone dock, it's a work of art, so could well be an investment.