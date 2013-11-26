Twitter-powered knitting machine working around the clock on Christmas jumpers

Budweiser has created a Twitter-powered knitting machine that will be busy knitting Christmas jumpers based on your tweets, from today until 10am on 6 December

Every time a tweet includes the hashtag #jumpers4des, the Knitbot creates part of a jumper Budweiser has designed to encourage the use of designated drivers over the festive period.

The bright red jumpers feature traditional snowflakes and stripe patterns as well as the Budweiser logo and the words "Celebrate Responsibly". They mirror the message printed on cans available in supermarkets.

Sadly, you won't be able to buy a Knitbot-created jumper, but you will have the chance to win one if you visit the Budweiser UK Facebook page after the machine has knitted its last. And who knows, maybe it's your tweet that helped create the jumper you might end up wearing.

"We wanted to promote and celebrate the important role that designated drivers play in a fun and engaging way, with our own take on the festive knitwear trend," said Jennifer Anton, Budweiser UK's marketing manager.

"We believe this process of knitting by the power of tweets is the first of its kind, and the end result with our Knitbot machine is something quite spectacular."

Budweiser will also be donating a percentage of proceeds from its Christmas beer packs towards raising money for the charity RoadSafe, the UK's leading forum for promoting and devising solutions for road safety.