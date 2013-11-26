  British Airways latest billboard campaign will get you to look up

British Airways has rolled out a new "Look Up" advertising campaign, which creatively depicts a billboard-trapped boy pointing at real aircraft as they fly overhead. This is sure to draw attention to British Airways' brand as people are walking down the street, and inevitably get you to look up.

The campaign uses digital billboards found in London's Piccadilly Circus and Chiswick that show a boy getting up and pointing exactly at the plane as it flies over. The boy remains precise in pointing at the plane, while the billboard displays the flight number, destination, and a boast about having the lowest fare.