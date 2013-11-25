  Turn your home into the Death Star with these wall tiles

Okay, so this is a simple design project that we might not usually cover. But in this case we couldn’t resist. Death Star wall tiles - brilliant.

The tiles, created by Tom Spina Designs, look just like those used on the set of Star Wars inside the Death Star. Fourteen master tiles were created each at 12 inches x 12 inches and a depth of 3 to 4 inches. While the chunky appearance is blocky on closer inspection, real fans will appreciate the finer detail.

The tiles are designed for home theatres, providing noise insulation as well as the sci-fi aesthetic. The project just completed used 120 tiles to cover the home cinema walls which you can see here:

We recently interviewed Eddie Izzard, when we chatted about the Death Star Canteen scene. We wished we’d had these handy for a truly immersive experiecne of that scene.

So if you like the look of this and want your own you can contact the team and they will create it all, bespoke for you. We quite fancy the idea of a Death Star bathroom. Now, to convince the lady of the house.