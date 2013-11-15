  Interview: Eddie Izzard talks tech, running gadgets and the Death Star Canteen (video)

International comedy superstar and actor Eddie Izzard recently took time out of his very busy schedule to talk to Pocket-lint in some depth about his love of technology and how running gadgets helped him complete 43 marathons back-to-back in 2009 and in training for further amazing feats.

Izzard, who has also recently declared that he will stand in the 2020 election for London Mayor, spoke to us about the phenomenal success of the Lego-made viral of his Death Star Canteen sketch from his former stand-up show Circle. He even revealed that there was a sequel on his most recent tour, Force Majeure, which is released on Blu-ray and DVD this coming Monday, 18 November, and suggested what toy would make that one an online hit too.

The full interview is just over 10 minutes, so grab yourself a coffee, sit back and listen to one of Britain's finest comics reveal more about himself than you might otherwise have heard before.

Force Majeure will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from 18 November. A limited edition DVD will also be available that features a second disc with clips from Izzard's DVDs over the years, exclusive introductions from the star and is packaged with a photo book featuring imagery from the Force Majeure Tour.

All versions also come with a free UltraViolet digital copy.