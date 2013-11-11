Digital Dudz smartphone-enhanced Christmas jumpers: Be the talk of the office party

UK retailer MorphSuits.co.uk is stocking possibly the best range of Christmas jumpers we've seen here on Pocket-lint. Not only are they perfect for only one specific time of the year, as all good Christmas sweaters should be, they are also designed to be enhanced by a smartphone, creating an animation that will ensure you stand out.

There are five in the series of Digital Dudz jumpers: two with a crackling fireplace, one knitted one standard, a caroling kitty, and one featuring a snowing snowglobe. But our favourite has to be the creeping Santa jumper, with the motto, "He knows when you are sleeping..."

The free smartphone application is available on iOS and Android and you pop your phone into a pocket on the inside of the sweater. That way the animation will play on the front for as long as your phone's battery lasts. If you have an old iPod touch, even better.

The hole is 95.25 x 154.93, so it can fit just about any Android or Apple phone, even a Samsung Galaxy Note 2, says the company.

All Digital Dudz Christmas Jumpers are available from MorphSuits and will cost £34.95 for the four standard versions, £39.95 for the Knitted Crackling Fireplace design. It is made of 100 per cent Acrylic, while the others are 60 per cent cotton, 40 per cent Polyester.