  Want to own a Back to the Future 2 hoverboard? You can, sort of

An Indiegogo crowd funding project has just a few days remaining before it closes and is agonisingly short of the $5,000 needed to make it a reality. We thoroughly recommend you give it a shout, tweet it, even pledge some money yourself; after all, you might end up with a working Back to the Future 2 hoverboard.

Not the real thing of course, but something that actually moves automatically and is more useful than the replica model that toy manufacturer Mattel released in limited numbers in 2012.

That's because at its heart it is a customised Zboard electric skateboard, the same board that Pocket-lint had a jolly good ride around on during CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. The version on offer through the campaign is styled around the hoverboard Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) rode in the movie. And as an extra incentive to get financially involved in the project, proceeds will be going to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

The modified Zboard Hoverboard will set you back $1,500 and will be delivered in December. A version with a reduced speed is also available for $800.

Check out the Indiegogo campaign at indiegogo.com and help the Zboard team get over their goal. Not only could it make a difference to people's lives, it's also really cool.