Want to own a Back to the Future 2 hoverboard? You can, sort of
An Indiegogo crowd funding project has just a few days remaining before it closes and is agonisingly short of the $5,000 needed to make it a reality. We thoroughly recommend you give it a shout, tweet it, even pledge some money yourself; after all, you might end up with a working Back to the Future 2 hoverboard.
Not the real thing of course, but something that actually moves automatically and is more useful than the replica model that toy manufacturer Mattel released in limited numbers in 2012.
That's because at its heart it is a customised Zboard electric skateboard, the same board that Pocket-lint had a jolly good ride around on during CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. The version on offer through the campaign is styled around the hoverboard Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) rode in the movie. And as an extra incentive to get financially involved in the project, proceeds will be going to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
The modified Zboard Hoverboard will set you back $1,500 and will be delivered in December. A version with a reduced speed is also available for $800.
Check out the Indiegogo campaign at indiegogo.com and help the Zboard team get over their goal. Not only could it make a difference to people's lives, it's also really cool.
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 46 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
Comments