  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Get this three-piece Garrison Bespoke suit and become bullet-proof

|
  Get this three-piece Garrison Bespoke suit and become bullet-proof

Yes you read that right this suit is actually bullet-proof. Not in a bulky Kevlar body armour sort of way but in a normal-looking suit that can stop bullets way.

READ: Proporta carbon fibre iPhone case takes shotgun blast

So how can this thin material offer strong enough protection to stop a bullet? It's made using several sheets of carbon nanotube fabric in the suit's lining. But that doesn't mean it's a hard and hot suit normally. The carbon nanotubes tighten their weave in response to a point of force. That means it can stop both 9mm and .45 (think Dirty Harry's gun) handgun rounds. It will even protect you from being stabbed.

The cost of a life-saving super suit? The Garrison Bespoke suit will set you back $19,160 (£11,900). Hopefully they've got it with a Hitman red tie. So for now this may be a gangster and undercover police-only purchase. We can't see the streets of Baltimore filled with these anytime soon, but you never know.

PopularIn Gadgets
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
10 best business traveller gifts for Christmas
10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
Comments