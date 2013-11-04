  Wii Mini launches in the US for $99, just in time for Christmas

Following a launch in Canada and the UK earlier this year, the Wii Mini is finally making its way to the US in time for Christmas, Nintendo has announced.

The budget console will be landing in stores by the middle of November, with a price tag of $99, compared to the $129 pricing of the old-school Wii. The Wii Mini doesn't differ too much from its older brother, simply lacking an internet connection, SD card slot, and ability to play GameCube games. It's also smaller and comes in bright red, rather than solid black or white.

Even though it lacks an internet connection, the Wii Mini plays the entire library of more than 1,300 Wii games, according to Nintendo. It will ship to customers in the US with Mario Kart Wii, a red Wii Remote Plus controller, and a red Nunchuk controller.

“Wii mini offers the same fun experience as Wii, which has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world,” said Scott Moffitt, Nintendo of America’s executive vice-president of sales and marketing. “And it comes packaged with Mario Kart Wii, a multiplayer Mario racing game that is one of the best-selling Wii games. At such a great price, it is an extraordinary value for shoppers this holiday season.”

Nintendo is hoping the cheaper pricing and bundle option will be an enticing choice for children and new gamers. As a companion to the Wii Mini system, a collection of Nintendo Selects Wii games are available at $19.99 each, including Super Mario Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Super Paper Mario. In addition, three newly discounted Wii games – Super Mario Galaxy 2, New Super Mario Bros. Wii and Wii Sports Resort – are available at $29.99 each.

Do you see the Wii Mini as an enticing option this Christmas season?