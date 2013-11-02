  Here's what your next flight will look like since US FAA approved gadget use

A JetBlue Corporate Communications manager has posted an image to Facebook, revealing what your next flight will look like now that the US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has approved gate-to-gate use of portable electronic devices.

The manager, Morgan Johnston, captured the above image while on a flight from JFK to Buffalo. Everyone from the passengers to airline personnel happily held up their devices for the photograph, showing off their newly granted ability to use gadgets during all phases of flight.

Delta and JetBlue have become the first two US airlines to permit electronic devices. Following the FAA's announcement that travellers can use them from gate to gate, both companies revealed that they had put in applications for approval.

Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief commercial officer, said in a statement to ABC News that it worked closely with the FAA to achieve the new policy - and that it would be a "significant improvement" in customers' on-board experience.

"JetBlue now allows all customers gate-to-gate use of personal electronic devices, which means customers can now use their devices at any time during their time onboard," Hayes said.

Passengers in the US were previously required to switch off their tech when flying under 10,000ft. But that's no longer the case. Passengers can now read eBooks, play games and watch videos on their devices, with "very limited exceptions", according to the FAA.