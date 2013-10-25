  First 3D printed gun arrives in the UK, British police stumble upon it (updated)

Update: This is going at the top as the whole story is, essentially nul and void since it's turned out the seized parts are actually printer pieces. But the idea that 3D printed guns could, and probably are, in the UK is now in the public eye. So this story, that's nationwide, can't hurt.

British police have raided a property and seized 3D printed gun parts in a Manchester suburb. Manchester police say it's the first seizure of this kind in the UK.

The parts, which include a magazine and a trigger, have been sent away for analysis to confirm they were for use in a firearm. A man has also been arrested on suspicion of making gunpowder.

The world's first 3D printable gun, Defense Distributed's Liberator, has been approved as legal in the US but of course this does not apply in the UK where firearms are largely illegal. In this instance the parts don't appear to be from that model - suggesting the suspect either got his parts from elsewhere or designed them himself.

Detective Inspector Chris Mossop said: "This demonstrates that organised crime groups are acquiring technology that can be bought on the high street to produce the next generation of weapons".

The raid on the property appears to have been part of a different warrant where these parts were discovered by chance. As far as tracking and enforcing law on 3D printed gun parts DI Mossop said: "A lot more work needs to be done to understand the technology and the scale of the problem."