  MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner coming to the UK, creates 3D printer file from any object

The MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner is heading to the UK, care of tech retailer Dynamism. Previously announced for a US launch, the scanner will cost £1,190 over here.

Its purpose is to link to a 3D printer or create 3D files of objects for others to print in their own homes. It's a consumer product, so MakerBot has ensured that it is easy to use, with claims that it can create a 3D digital design files in "just minutes".

Essentially, you pop a real-world object (up to 20cm tall and 20cm in diameter) on to the turntable and the Digitizer scans it through 360-degrees using a camera and two lasers. The resulting 3D digital file can be then used by a 3D printer. No 3D modelling expertise is required.

Read: Cubify Cube 3D Printer (second-gen) review

Dynamism also stocks a selection of 3D printers, including the MakerBot Replicator 2X and the CubeX. Both can set you back anywhere from £1,500 to around £2,000.

"We're really excited to be bringing the first 3D consumer scanner to the UK," said Douglas Krone, CEO of Dynamism.

"3D scanning offers a next step for 3D printer owners that want the ultimate convenience to take an already existing item to make a replica of, or even with slight modifications. No longer are users confined by their design skills, the time they wish to dedicate to it, or by the designs already available from the Internet. It is the final piece of the jigsaw for 3D print enthusiast."

You can buy the MakerBot Digitizer from Dynamism at uk.dynamism.com.