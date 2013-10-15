  Mophie Juice Pack charger case for Samsung Galaxy S4 is on sale today

Got yourself a Samsung Galaxy S4 and can't stop charging? Beat the addiction with Mophie's S4 Juice Pack that has been released in the UK today.

The Juice Pack is a protective case with a built-in 2300mAh battery that will deliver an 80 per cent charge to your S4. It's not small by any means but it will still slide into your pocket and get you out of trouble when you need extra battery life.

We used the pack at IFA this year while tethering from our S4 and it gives you so much power you don't have to worry about running out for the entire day, no matter what you're doing. The pack has a light readout on the back to show how much power is left so you are always aware of how long you've got.

The Mophie Juice Pack for S4 is available for £70.