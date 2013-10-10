Halfords adds three dash cameras to Nextbase range: 202 Lite, 302G Deluxe and 402G Professional

Halfords has added three new dash cameras to its Nextbase range, giving car drivers the ability record and store footage through their cars' windscreens in real-time.

While the most practical use of a dash-cam is for capturing footage that will help drivers battle insurance claims, it's also just a neat toy for gadget geeks who want to film their travels while on the road.

Nextbase 202 Lite

As the low-end option of the three, the 202 Lite offers a 1.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, built-in microphone, 6.85cm display, 1280 x 720 pixel display and support for up to 32GB via SD card. It'll film AVI video while attached to a dash, as well as 10 minutes of stored footage when detached.

Nextbase 302G Deluxe

A notch up - the 302G Deluxe has all the same features of the 202 Lite and more. Noteworthy features include infra-red night vision, GPS logging and a 3-Axis G-sensor for recording direction and acceleration.

Nextbase 402G Professional

As the high-end option of the three, the 402G Professional has additional features like better footage capture in MOV format, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, HD light-sensitive chip with wide dynamic range technology and support for up to 32GB via Micro SD.

Pricing and availability

All three dash cameras landed in Halfords stores today, and they range in price from £69.99 for the Nextbase 202 Lite to £99.99 for the Nextbase 302G Deluxe and £149.99 for the Nextbase 402G Professional.

Images of the 402G Professional are in the gallery below.