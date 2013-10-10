  You fancy, huh? LaCie unveils Porsche-designed USB key with up to 32GB of storage

There's nothing new about a Porsche-designed technology product - look at BlackBerry. But now if you're looking to add a little bling to your keychain, LaCie's got you covered. The company is ridding itself of the plastic and opting for a sleek, design-driven USB Key with the essence of Porsche in mind.

The key is tiny and claims to be one of the smallest, bringing USB 3.0 speed with performance up to 95MB a second. It's available in up to 32GB of storage, sporting a slick steel casing with a scratch-resistant build that can handle the keys in your pocket.

Given the design, abd its "ultra-secure" AES 256-bit encryption technology, LaCie is aiming its Porsche Design USB Key at the business market. You can even create a password-protected area on the key to secure confidential data.

"While on a business trip, users can conveniently access, securely store and easily share large documents or media files in seconds," LaCie and Porsche write.

This isn't LaCie's first dive into Porsche-designed products. As early as 2003, the company was releasing external hard drives with a similar sleek feel. The P'9220 runs for $79.99 for 500GB of storage and is currently out of stock.

The Porsche-designed LaCie key is available on the company's website starting at $29.99 (£19) for 16GB or $49.99 for 32GB, both with a two-year limited warranty.