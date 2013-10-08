  Rollei launches dashcam in the UK so you capture the next viral video while driving

DashCams have been all the rage in Russia, as drivers are able to protect themselves from being wrongly blamed in a traffic accident. They're also cool for catching events like meteor showers.

German-based gadget company Rollei is hoping to bring the dashcam experience to the UK with the release of its CarDVR 100 and CarDVR 110 dashcams. Having one in your car may come in handy, as many insurance companies offer a little discount for drivers who have a dashcam installed. And who knows, you might capture the next viral video.

The CarDVR 100 features a 5-megapixel Full HD camera capable of recording in 1080p at 30FPS. It records automatically when your car is started and will display the date on the video. There's a built-in LED flashlight and a G-sensor for emergency video recordings. The CarDVR 110 takes things a step up, keeping with the same 1080p quality but adding a wide angle lens, 2.4-inch Color LCD TFT display for playback, integrated microphone, built-in speaker, and automatic day and night mode.

There's no information on a UK price or specific retailer as yet, but the CarDVR 100 pricing currently runs around €109.95 for the rest of Europe. We've reached out to Rollei for more information.

“With the introduction of the CarDVR we hope to help UK drivers feel safer on the roads, and more confident that if they are in a traffic accident that they will be treated fairly...as well as hopefully saving them a bit of money," Jeremy Rother, UK Sales Manager at Rollei, said. "Rollei has been committed to making photography relevant and accessible for over 90 years and we’re pleased to still be offering innovative products like the CarDVR that can really help people.”