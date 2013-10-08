Brother's ADS-1500W portable scanner lets you send docs to Evernote, Google Drive and more
Brother has introduced a new multi-page scanner that's somewhat portable and can send files to the cloud.
Called the ImageCenter ADS-1500W, it's a flagship model in a new series of compact scanners for a small or home office. It's 11.2-inches wide and 4.1-inches deep, and it can simplex/duplex colour scan with speeds of up to 18 ppm2. It also has a 2.7-inch colour TouchScreen and 20-sheet capacity auto document feeder.
Some of the more interesting features include web connectivity, compatibility with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and the ability to scan and directly upload documents to popular cloud services. Example services include Evernote, Google Drive, Box, SkyDrive, Flickr, Picasa and even Facebook.
Beyond cloud services, Brother's new portable scanner can also access a variety of scan-to destinations such as FTP, e-mail server, USB flash drive4, etc. It'll even send documents to compatible mobile devices, as long as you use the Brother iPrint Scan app.
The ADS-1500W will cost $299 when it releases sometime in October 2013.
