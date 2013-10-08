How posh: Griffin offers genuine Harris Tweed Wallet and Harris Tweed Case for iPhone 5/5S

If you're a fashionable gadget geek who wants to look like your born and bred in the UK, then get your mitts on the latest Harris Tweed iPhone cases from Griffin Technology.

Griffin has announced that it has partnered with Harris Tweed of Scotland to introduce two new case designs, and they're called the Harris Tweed Wallet and the Harris Tweed Case. Harris Tweed combines country chic with urban living, and now it's available for your iPhone 5 or iPhone 5S.

As Griffin pointed out, nothing else looks or feels like Harris Tweed. It's a luxury woollen fabric that comes from the islands of the Outer Hebrides off the coast of Scotland. It's been cultivated from there for over a century, famously worn by royalty, Hollywood icons, etc, and used by the finest designers of couture such as Alexander McQueen and Hugo Buss.

The Harris Tweed Wallet sports British herringbone Harris Tweed outer panels, bound with soft leather, and it doubles as a bi-fold wallet that opens like a notebook to reveal card slots and a cash pocket. It's available in brown or black herringbone colour options, though you can't buy it until November. It will cost £39.99 when it lands on Griffin's website.

As for the Harris Tweed Case, it features genuine Harris Tweed bonded to a hard inner shell. It's a low-profile case also available in black or brown herringbone colour options. You can buy one now for £29.99 at Griffin's website.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at both cases.