US carrier AT&T shows off FiLIP, an electronic wrist-wearable for tracking kids

US carrier AT&T and FiLIP Technologies have announced a wearable device that'll let parents track their kids. It's called FiLIP.

AT&T said FiLIP will keep parents and kids in touch "at the push of a button". Think of it as a smartwatch and a locator combo that will allow overbearing folks to stalk their little ones. It's like a dumb-downed, more colourful and slightly obsessive version of the Galaxy Gear, where parents can call their children's wrists and even program in five trusted contacts.

They can also see their children's current locations via GPS, Wi-Fi and cell towers, send texts and set Safe Zones, which triggers a notification whenever their children have travelled out of designated areas. It's the perfect gadget for helicopter parenting and troublesome tikes, and it's hitting the US in the "coming months".

There's no details yet on pricing from FiLIP, but the required data plan will obviously come by way of AT&T. It's an exclusive network provider and distributor for FiLIP. More information on pricing and service plans will be available in the coming months, according to AT&T.

Check out the gallery below for some additional promo shots. FiLIP looks to be compatible with iOS, judging by the promo images, though there's no word on whether it'll also support Android.