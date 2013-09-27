  Evernote launches Market for branded products, socks

Evernote has carried branded products in the past but now it wants to jump deeper into the game with the launch of Evernote Market. The note-taking and online organisation app aims to bring integration with the Evernote service, with a twist of lifestyle.

Evernote's integrated products include the Evernote Moleskin notebook we've examined in the past. The Evernote Smart Notebook has a special dot pattern on the pages that will be recognised by the new Page Camera function in the iOS Evernote app (v4.4), making it the perfect companion for the Evernote-obsessed.

With the launch of Evernote Market, found through Evernote's website, the company has also introduced new product partnerships. Two new devices include the ScanSnap Evernote Edition a one-button scanning process to Evernote and the Script Evernote Edition Stylus by Adonit that it says works work well with Evernote's Penultimate for better handwriting on the iPad.

Evernote-branded Post-it Notes have also been launched. They are colour coded, so when scanned by the Evernote for iPhone and iPad app, they can be automatically filed and categorised.

Evernote is also making a move to become a lifestyle brand. With the launch of Evernote Market, it has added the Rucksack by Cote&Ciel for Evernote and Flat Backpack by Cote&Ciel for Evernote that are aimed to fulfill Evernote's target market with room for several devices in a stylish look. The company’s grey/green colour scheme runs throughout.

Oddly enough, the Evernote Market also carries socks.