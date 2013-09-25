  BluFit smart water bottle tracks your drinking habits and guides you to perfect hydration

This isn't just any water bottle. This particular water bottle comes with an app. And it's smart enough to know when you drink so it can help keep you hydrated.

Staying hydrated fights off illness and improves concentration. So, if you don't mind using only one bottle, this is a great way to improve your health with very little effort.

The intelligent bottle features a sensor that automatically records the time and amount of water consumed by its user. The iPhone or Android app collates data for weight, age, temperature and even humidity to determine daily water intake levels. You can adjust goals to suit your health status.

BluFit has LED lights built into the bottle so you can receive real-time alerts at a glance. The app will also notify you through your mobile. As if there weren't already enough gadgets in your life vying for attention. But at least this one has good intentions.

The BluFit comes in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black and will cost $59 (£37) when it goes on sale in March. Or head over to Indiegogo to pre-order and get one for less. The HAPIfork which tracks your eating habits was a big hit so maybe this could be too.